Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Knox County, Illinois? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knoxville High School at Brimfield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Brimfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
