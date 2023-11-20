Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in LaSalle County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in LaSalle County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Princeton High School at Ottawa Township High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Streator Township High School at Plano High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
