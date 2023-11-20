Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Livingston County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marengo High School at Pontiac Township High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armstrong High School at Prairie Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Point High School at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
