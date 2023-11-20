We have high school basketball competition in Madison County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Roxana High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 19

12:00 AM CT on November 19 Location: Roxana, IL

Roxana, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Civic Memorial High School at Carbondale Community High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20

4:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Roxana, IL

Roxana, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Civic Memorial High School at Carbondale Community High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20

6:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Roxana, IL

Roxana, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Maryville Christian School at Gillespie High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20

6:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Gillespie, IL

Gillespie, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Civic Memorial High School at East Alton-Wood River High School