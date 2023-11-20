Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in McLean County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Iroquois West High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
