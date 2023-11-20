Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Montgomery County, Illinois today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Litchfield High School at Mt. Pulaski High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.