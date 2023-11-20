Nikola Vucevic's Chicago Bulls take on the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 18, Vucevic produced 15 points and eight rebounds in a 102-97 win against the Heat.

Let's look at Vucevic's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-128)

Over 15.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-106)

Over 10.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+176)

Looking to bet on one or more of Vucevic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Heat conceded 109.8 points per game last season, second in the NBA.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest last season, the Heat were sixth in the league in that category.

The Heat allowed 25.6 assists per contest last season (14th in the league).

Defensively, the Heat gave up 13.1 made three-pointers per game last year, 28th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 33 15 8 0 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.