Kansas City Chiefs receiver Noah Gray has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are conceding the fifth-most passing yards in the league, 257 per game.

Gray's 24 targets have led to 18 catches for 214 yards (and an average of 23.8 per game) and one score.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Gray and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gray vs. the Eagles

Gray vs the Eagles (since 2021): 2 GP / 3 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 3 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

17 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Eagles yield 257 passing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles' defense ranks 30th in the NFL with 19 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Chiefs vs Eagles on Fubo!

Noah Gray Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Gray with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Gray Receiving Insights

Gray, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of nine games this year.

Gray has been targeted on 24 of his team's 340 passing attempts this season (7.1% target share).

He is averaging 8.9 yards per target (29th in NFL play), racking up 214 yards on 24 passes thrown his way.

Gray has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 4.8% of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Gray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.