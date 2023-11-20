Monday's contest between the Dayton Flyers (1-3) and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-4) matching up at UD Arena has a projected final score of 84-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Dayton, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Cougars' last outing was a 68-65 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 84, SIU-Edwardsville 68

Other OVC Predictions

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

SIU-Edwardsville has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

The Flyers have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

SIU-Edwardsville has the most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (three).

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 20 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

20 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Macy Silvey: 9.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

9.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Ava Stoller: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG% Halle Smith: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.2 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.2 FG% Sofie Lowis: 8.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 74.6 points per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 83 per contest (346th in college basketball). They have a -42 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

