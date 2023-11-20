The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-4) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Dayton Flyers (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at UD Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars put up just 4.9 fewer points per game (74.6) than the Flyers give up (79.5).
  • SIU-Edwardsville is 1-1 when it scores more than 79.5 points.
  • Dayton's record is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 74.6 points.
  • The 67.5 points per game the Flyers put up are 15.5 fewer points than the Cougars give up (83).
  • This year the Flyers are shooting 39.6% from the field, 6.7% lower than the Cougars give up.
  • The Cougars' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Flyers have conceded.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

  • KK Rodriguez: 20 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
  • Macy Silvey: 9.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
  • Ava Stoller: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%
  • Halle Smith: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.2 FG%
  • Sofie Lowis: 8.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Evansville W 91-83 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/15/2023 @ Illinois State L 90-86 Redbird Arena
11/18/2023 @ Eastern Michigan L 68-65 George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/20/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena
11/26/2023 Middle Tennessee - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/29/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

