In the Week 11 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Skyy Moore find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Moore will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Skyy Moore score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Moore has put up a 201-yard campaign thus far (22.3 yards receiving per game) with one TD, reeling in 16 throws on 30 targets.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Skyy Moore Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 4 3 70 1 Week 3 Bears 6 4 42 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Broncos 4 2 22 0 Week 7 Chargers 3 2 15 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 1 8 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 33 0

Rep Skyy Moore with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.