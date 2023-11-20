Kansas City Chiefs receiver Travis Kelce has a good matchup in Week 11 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are allowing the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL, 257 per game.

Kelce has 57 receptions for a team-best 597 yards and four TDs this year. He's been targeted 72 times, producing 74.6 yards per game.

Kelce vs. the Eagles

Kelce vs the Eagles (since 2021): 2 GP / 52 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 52 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

17 players have caught a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Philadelphia on the season.

The pass defense of the Eagles is giving up 257 yards per game this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Eagles have the No. 30 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 19 this season (2.1 per game).

Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 74.5 (-115)

Kelce Receiving Insights

In 25.0% of his opportunities (two times in eight games), Kelce has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kelce has received 21.2% of his team's 340 passing attempts this season (72 targets).

He has been targeted 72 times, averaging 8.3 yards per target (48th in NFL).

Kelce has a touchdown catch in four of eight games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has four total touchdowns this season (19.0% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

With 11 red zone targets, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 22.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

Kelce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 TAR / 12 REC / 179 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 9 REC / 124 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 10 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

