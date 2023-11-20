Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Winnebago County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockford Lutheran High School at St. Charles North High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guilford High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
