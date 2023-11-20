Zach LaVine and his Chicago Bulls teammates will face the Miami Heat on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 102-97 win over the Heat (his last action) LaVine produced 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-114)

Over 21.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Over 4.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+116)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 109.8 points per game last season made the Heat the second-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Heat allowed 41.9 rebounds on average last year, sixth in the NBA.

Giving up an average of 25.6 assists last year, the Heat were the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Heat were 28th in the league last season, allowing 13.1 makes per contest.

Zach LaVine vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 35 13 8 6 3 1 3

