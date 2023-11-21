Wells Fargo Center is where the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) and Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) will square off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Tyrese Maxey is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-PH

TNT, NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

76ers' Last Game

The 76ers won their most recent game versus the Nets, 121-99, on Sunday. Joel Embiid was their leading scorer with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joel Embiid 32 12 9 0 1 1 Tyrese Maxey 25 2 10 0 0 6 De'Anthony Melton 21 5 1 3 0 4

Cavaliers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Cavaliers defeated the Nuggets on Sunday, 121-109. Their leading scorer was Darius Garland with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darius Garland 26 3 6 1 1 2 Craig Porter Jr. 21 4 4 2 1 0 Evan Mobley 16 10 5 0 2 0

76ers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid posts 31 points, 10.3 boards and 7 assists per contest, making 54.7% of shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Maxey is averaging 30.3 points, 6.3 assists and 6.7 boards per contest.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 19.7 points, 4.7 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 66.7% from the field (ninth in NBA) and 54.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 19 points, 4 boards and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 31.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

De'Anthony Melton's numbers on the season are 8 points, 3 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 30.8% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mobley averages 19 points, 11.7 boards and 2.3 assists, making 48.9% of his shots from the floor.

Donovan Mitchell's averages on the season are 35 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making 54.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 4 treys per game.

Max Strus gets the Cavaliers 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 4 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

The Cavaliers receive 19.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists per game from Caris LeVert.

The Cavaliers receive 13 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per game from Isaac Okoro.

