The Chicago State Cougars (1-4) go up against the Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 36.6% from the field, 3.3% lower than the 39.9% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Chicago State is 1-1 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.

The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 219th.

The Cougars score an average of 59.8 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 69.3 the Bears allow.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Chicago State scored 21.9 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (64.7).

At home, the Cougars gave up 63.1 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.5).

At home, Chicago State made 11.1 3-pointers per game last season, 3.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Chicago State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.3%) than away (31.3%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule