The Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) take on the Chicago State Cougars (1-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State matchup.

Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Colorado Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM Northern Colorado (-5.5) 140.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Colorado (-4.5) 140.5 -215 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado Betting Trends (2022-23)

Chicago State covered 13 times in 23 games with a spread last year.

The Cougars were an underdog by 5.5 points or more 17 times last year, and covered the spread in nine of those games.

Northern Colorado won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

A total of 19 Bears games last season hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.