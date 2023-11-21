Tuesday's contest at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has the Chicago State Cougars (1-4) going head to head against the Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-68 win for Chicago State, so expect a tight matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Chicago State 70, Northern Colorado 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago State (-2.5)

Chicago State (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.2

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 59.8 points per game (346th in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per contest (177th in college basketball). They have a -49 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

Chicago State averages 28.6 rebounds per game (325th in college basketball) while allowing 37.2 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 8.6 boards per game.

Chicago State makes 4.6 three-pointers per game (338th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.2 on average.

Chicago State wins the turnover battle by two per game, committing 12 (174th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.

