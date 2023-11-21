Tuesday's game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-5) at Purcell Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 100-47 and heavily favors Notre Dame to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

The Cougars enter this matchup on the heels of an 80-57 loss to Florida Atlantic on Friday.

Chicago State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Chicago State vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 100, Chicago State 47

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

Chicago State has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).

The Fighting Irish have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).

Chicago State has one loss to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 9.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.6 BLK, 51.3 FG%

9.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.6 BLK, 51.3 FG% Tae'lor Willard: 10.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

10.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Jacia Cunningham: 9.0 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

9.0 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Ana Haklicka: 5.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

5.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Taylor Norris: 4.0 PTS, 30.8 FG%

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 50.0 points per game (343rd in college basketball) while allowing 84.4 per contest (348th in college basketball). They have a -172 scoring differential and have been outscored by 34.4 points per game.

