Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) will face the Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Chicago State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chicago State Top Players (2022-23)
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 16.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Weaver: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brent Davis: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Colorado Top Players (2022-23)
- Dalton Knecht: 20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daylen Kountz: 17.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matt Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Riley Abercrombie: 8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brock Wisne: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Colorado Rank
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Chicago State AVG
|Chicago State Rank
|133rd
|73.6
|Points Scored
|70.3
|205th
|344th
|77.5
|Points Allowed
|73
|264th
|266th
|30.2
|Rebounds
|32
|163rd
|325th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.