The Chicago State Cougars (0-5) will attempt to snap a five-game losing stretch when visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network X

Chicago State vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up an average of 50.0 points per game, 19.3 fewer points than the 69.3 the Fighting Irish give up.

The Fighting Irish average 6.6 more points per game (91.0) than the Cougars allow (84.4).

When Notre Dame puts up more than 84.4 points, it is 2-0.

When Chicago State gives up fewer than 91.0 points, it is 0-4.

The Fighting Irish are making 48.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% lower than the Cougars allow to opponents (49.5%).

The Cougars' 32.2 shooting percentage is 11.5 lower than the Fighting Irish have given up.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 9.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.6 BLK, 51.3 FG%

9.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.6 BLK, 51.3 FG% Tae'lor Willard: 10.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

10.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Jacia Cunningham: 9.0 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

9.0 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Ana Haklicka: 5.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

5.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Taylor Norris: 4.0 PTS, 30.8 FG%

