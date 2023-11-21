Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Cook County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zion-Benton High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catalyst Maria Charter School at Hubbard High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 21
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catalyst Maria Charter School at Chicago Technical Academy
- Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collins Academy High School at Julian High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
CICS - Ralph Ellison at Chicago Technical Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Little Village High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Westinghouse College Prep
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano High School at Oak Forest High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at New Trier High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Winnetka, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Addison Trail High School at Walther Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Proviso West High School at Libertyville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Libertyville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kankakee High School at Intrinsic Downtown
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln-Way East High School at Fenger High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on November 21
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thornton Township High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aurora Central Catholic High School at Elmwood Park High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niles West High School at St. Patrick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Glenbrook South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Glenview, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenwick High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amundsen High School at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine South High School at Lyons Township High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 21
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
