Evan Mobley will hope to make a difference for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Mobley tallied 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 121-109 win versus the Nuggets.

In this article, we look at Mobley's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-120)

Over 15.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-132)

Over 8.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the NBA last year, allowing 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers allowed 41.2 rebounds on average last year, second in the NBA.

The 76ers allowed 24.2 assists per game last season (sixth in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the 76ers were ranked fifth in the league last season, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Evan Mobley vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 39 13 12 5 0 2 1 2/15/2023 36 23 9 1 0 0 0 11/30/2022 24 16 8 3 0 1 0

