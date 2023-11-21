Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ford County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Ford County, Illinois today? We have the information below.
Ford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School at Tuscola High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Tuscola, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fisher High School at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
