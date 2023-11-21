Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Henry County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Putnam County High School at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
