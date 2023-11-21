How to Watch Illinois State vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the High Point Panthers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Illinois State vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Illinois State Stats Insights
- The Redbirds made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- In games Illinois State shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 8-7 overall.
- The Redbirds were the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 32nd.
- Last year, the Redbirds recorded 66.5 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 77.2 the Panthers gave up.
- Illinois State had a 2-0 record last season when scoring more than 77.2 points.
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Illinois State posted six more points per game (70.3) than it did away from home (64.3).
- Defensively the Redbirds played better at home last season, ceding 69.1 points per game, compared to 70.7 in road games.
- When playing at home, Illinois State sunk 1.8 more treys per game (8.1) than in away games (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to away from home (30.2%).
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 80-71
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/15/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 69-61
|Redbird Arena
|11/20/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 61-52
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|High Point
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/3/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Redbird Arena
