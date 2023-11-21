The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the High Point Panthers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Illinois State vs. High Point Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Illinois State Stats Insights

The Redbirds made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

In games Illinois State shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 8-7 overall.

The Redbirds were the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 32nd.

Last year, the Redbirds recorded 66.5 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 77.2 the Panthers gave up.

Illinois State had a 2-0 record last season when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Illinois State posted six more points per game (70.3) than it did away from home (64.3).

Defensively the Redbirds played better at home last season, ceding 69.1 points per game, compared to 70.7 in road games.

When playing at home, Illinois State sunk 1.8 more treys per game (8.1) than in away games (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to away from home (30.2%).

