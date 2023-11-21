The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the High Point Panthers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Illinois State vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Illinois State Stats Insights

  • The Redbirds made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • In games Illinois State shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 8-7 overall.
  • The Redbirds were the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 32nd.
  • Last year, the Redbirds recorded 66.5 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 77.2 the Panthers gave up.
  • Illinois State had a 2-0 record last season when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Illinois State posted six more points per game (70.3) than it did away from home (64.3).
  • Defensively the Redbirds played better at home last season, ceding 69.1 points per game, compared to 70.7 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Illinois State sunk 1.8 more treys per game (8.1) than in away games (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to away from home (30.2%).

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Saint Louis L 80-71 Chaifetz Arena
11/15/2023 Eastern Illinois W 69-61 Redbird Arena
11/20/2023 Long Beach State W 61-52 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 High Point - Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/3/2023 Murray State - Redbird Arena

