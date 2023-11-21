The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) will host the High Point Panthers (2-2) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois State vs. High Point matchup.

Illinois State vs. High Point Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Illinois State vs. High Point Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois State Moneyline High Point Moneyline BetMGM Illinois State (-1.5) 146.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Illinois State vs. High Point Betting Trends (2022-23)

Illinois State won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Redbirds games.

High Point went 13-14-0 ATS last season.

Last year, 16 of the Panthers' games hit the over.

