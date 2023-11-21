Tuesday's game that pits the Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) against the High Point Panthers (2-2) at Hertz Arena has a projected final score of 77-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Illinois State vs. High Point Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Illinois State vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 77, High Point 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois State vs. High Point

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois State (-7.1)

Illinois State (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Illinois State Performance Insights

With 66.5 points scored per game and 70.5 points conceded last season, Illinois State was 313th in college basketball offensively and 193rd on defense.

At 29.3 rebounds per game and 28.0 rebounds conceded, the Redbirds were 303rd and 28th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Last season Illinois State was ranked 333rd in the nation in assists with 10.8 per game.

At 7.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc last season, the Redbirds were 192nd and 209th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 7.0 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.7% from downtown last year, Illinois State was 156th and 178th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Illinois State took 40.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 31.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 59.4% of its shots, with 68.5% of its makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.