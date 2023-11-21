Illinois State vs. High Point November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) meet the High Point Panthers (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Illinois State vs. High Point Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Illinois State Top Players (2022-23)
- Kendall Lewis: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Seneca Knight: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke Kasubke: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
High Point Top Players (2022-23)
- Zach Austin: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Jaden House: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abdoulaye: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ahmard Harvey: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Bryant Randleman: 8.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Illinois State vs. High Point Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Illinois State Rank
|Illinois State AVG
|High Point AVG
|High Point Rank
|313th
|66.5
|Points Scored
|74.6
|109th
|193rd
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|77.2
|340th
|303rd
|29.3
|Rebounds
|34.9
|32nd
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|54th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|327th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|13.3
|311th
