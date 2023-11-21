Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kankakee County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Kankakee County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kankakee High School at Intrinsic Downtown
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Manteno High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Manteno, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
