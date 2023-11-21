Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Kendall County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plano High School at Oak Forest High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenwick High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
