If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Kendall County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Plano High School at Oak Forest High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21

5:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oswego High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 21

5:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Oswego, IL

Oswego, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fenwick High School at Oswego High School