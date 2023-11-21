Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Knox County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knoxville High School at Princeville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Princeville, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
