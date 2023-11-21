Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Lake County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Zion-Benton High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 20

12:00 AM CT on November 20 Location: Riverside, IL

Riverside, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Proviso West High School at Libertyville High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 21

5:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Libertyville, IL

Libertyville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21

7:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Deerfield, IL

Deerfield, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mundelein High School at Carmel Catholic High School