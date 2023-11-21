Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Lake County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zion-Benton High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Proviso West High School at Libertyville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Libertyville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mundelein High School at Carmel Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
