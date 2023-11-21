Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macoupin County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Macoupin County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Mac High School at Lutheran High School - Springfield
- Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on November 21
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
