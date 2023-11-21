Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in McLean County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calvary Christian Academy at Blue Ridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Farmer City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.