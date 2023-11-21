Montgomery County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hillsboro High School at Rochester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21

7:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Rochester, IL

Rochester, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincolnwood High School at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County