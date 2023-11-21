Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Montgomery County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Montgomery County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillsboro High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Rochester, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnwood High School at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
