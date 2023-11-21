Tuesday's contest between the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-3) and the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-3) at NIU Convocation Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-74, with Northern Illinois taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

The Huskies dropped their most recent outing 66-60 against Southern Indiana on Thursday.

Northern Illinois vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs. Lindenwood (MO) Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 75, Lindenwood (MO) 74

Northern Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies had a -27 scoring differential last season, putting up 70.7 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and conceding 71.5 (326th in college basketball).

In conference contests, Northern Illinois averaged fewer points per game (70.4) than its season average (70.7).

The Huskies averaged 73.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.

Defensively Northern Illinois played better at home last year, surrendering 68.6 points per game, compared to 72.5 in away games.

