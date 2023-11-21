Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Peoria County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Knoxville High School at Princeville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21

6:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Princeville, IL

Princeville, IL Conference: Lincoln Trail

Tremont High School at Brimfield High School