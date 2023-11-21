How to Watch Purdue vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a road contest against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Purdue Stats Insights
- Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.4% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Volunteers' opponents hit.
- Purdue went 25-3 when it shot better than 37.3% from the field.
- The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 23rd.
- Last year, the Boilermakers scored 72.7 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.
- Purdue had a 26-4 record last season when putting up more than 57.9 points.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- Tennessee went 15-4 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.
- The Volunteers scored 8.1 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Boilermakers allowed (62.7).
- When Tennessee gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 22-5.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue put up 76.3 points per game last year at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in road games (67.3).
- In 2022-23, the Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 64.3.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Purdue fared better in home games last year, sinking 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 on the road.
- The Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.7 away.
- Tennessee drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 73-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|W 82-61
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
