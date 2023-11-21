Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Randolph County, Illinois. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Randolph County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red Bud High School at Valmeyer High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Valmeyer, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
