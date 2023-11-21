The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) take a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the No. 22 James Madison Dukes (4-0), winners of four straight. It tips at 6:00 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Southern Illinois vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

CBS Sports Network

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

Last season, the Salukis had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Dukes' opponents hit.

Southern Illinois had a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Dukes ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball, the Salukis finished 322nd.

Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Salukis scored were just 2.4 fewer points than the Dukes allowed (68.1).

When Southern Illinois totaled more than 68.1 points last season, it went 10-2.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Southern Illinois played better in home games last season, averaging 70.2 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game in road games.

Defensively the Salukis played better in home games last year, ceding 57.9 points per game, compared to 66 away from home.

When playing at home, Southern Illinois drained 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to when playing on the road (32%).

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule