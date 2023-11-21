Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stephenson County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Stephenson County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Stephenson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thornton Township High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
