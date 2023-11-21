The Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) play the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Leathernecks shot 45.3% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 44.8% the Beacons' opponents shot last season.
  • Western Illinois put together a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot above 44.8% from the field.
  • The Leathernecks were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Beacons finished 328th.
  • The Leathernecks scored an average of 73.0 points per game last year, only 0.6 fewer points than the 73.6 the Beacons gave up.
  • Western Illinois went 13-3 last season when it scored more than 73.6 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Western Illinois averaged 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.1 away.
  • The Leathernecks conceded fewer points at home (72.7 per game) than away (74.0) last season.
  • At home, Western Illinois made 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Western Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (26.3%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ SMU L 90-53 Moody Coliseum
11/12/2023 Saint Ambrose W 94-59 Western Hall
11/17/2023 Southern W 88-80 Western Hall
11/21/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
11/24/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/27/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

