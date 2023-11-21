How to Watch Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) play the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Western Illinois Stats Insights
- The Leathernecks shot 45.3% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 44.8% the Beacons' opponents shot last season.
- Western Illinois put together a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot above 44.8% from the field.
- The Leathernecks were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Beacons finished 328th.
- The Leathernecks scored an average of 73.0 points per game last year, only 0.6 fewer points than the 73.6 the Beacons gave up.
- Western Illinois went 13-3 last season when it scored more than 73.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Western Illinois averaged 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.1 away.
- The Leathernecks conceded fewer points at home (72.7 per game) than away (74.0) last season.
- At home, Western Illinois made 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Western Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (26.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ SMU
|L 90-53
|Moody Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Saint Ambrose
|W 94-59
|Western Hall
|11/17/2023
|Southern
|W 88-80
|Western Hall
|11/21/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.