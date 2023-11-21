The Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) play the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Western Illinois Stats Insights

The Leathernecks shot 45.3% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 44.8% the Beacons' opponents shot last season.

Western Illinois put together a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot above 44.8% from the field.

The Leathernecks were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Beacons finished 328th.

The Leathernecks scored an average of 73.0 points per game last year, only 0.6 fewer points than the 73.6 the Beacons gave up.

Western Illinois went 13-3 last season when it scored more than 73.6 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Western Illinois averaged 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.1 away.

The Leathernecks conceded fewer points at home (72.7 per game) than away (74.0) last season.

At home, Western Illinois made 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Western Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (26.3%).

