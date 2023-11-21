Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
The Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) take the court against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois matchup.
Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Valparaiso Moneyline
|Western Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Valparaiso (-2.5)
|139.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Valparaiso (-2.5)
|139.5
|-148
|+120
Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Western Illinois put together a 14-12-0 ATS record last year.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season, the Leathernecks had an ATS record of 8-6.
- Valparaiso compiled a 12-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 17 Beacons games last season hit the over.
Western Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Western Illinois ranks 26th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+6000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 333rd, a difference of 307 spots.
- Western Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
