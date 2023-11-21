Tuesday's game features the Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) clashing at Athletics-Recreation Center (on November 21) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-70 victory for Valparaiso.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Valparaiso 73, Western Illinois 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso

Computer Predicted Spread: Valparaiso (-3.1)

Valparaiso (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Illinois Performance Insights

Offensively, Western Illinois put up 73 points per game (144th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 72.4 points per contest on defense (248th-ranked).

The Leathernecks averaged 30.6 rebounds per game (251st-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 31.5 rebounds per contest (192nd-ranked).

Western Illinois ranked 128th in college basketball with 13.7 dimes per game.

The Leathernecks ranked 25th-best in the nation by averaging only 10.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they ranked 238th in college basketball (11.3 per contest).

Last season the Leathernecks made 7 threes per game (219th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.1% (291st-ranked) from three-point land.

Western Illinois gave up 6.4 threes per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 32.5% (103rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Western Illinois attempted 36.8 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.8% of the shots it attempted (and 73.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.7 treys per contest, which were 37.2% of its shots (and 26.3% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.