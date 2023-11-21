Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) meet the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Western Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Trenton Massner: 19.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jesiah West: 9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Alec Rosner: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vuk Stevanic: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quinlan Bennett: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)
- Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Valparaiso Rank
|Valparaiso AVG
|Western Illinois AVG
|Western Illinois Rank
|249th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|73.0
|144th
|279th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|248th
|233rd
|31.0
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
