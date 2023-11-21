Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 21
The Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) are favored by 2.5 points against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 137.5.
Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Valparaiso, Indiana
- Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Valparaiso
|-2.5
|137.5
Leathernecks Betting Records & Stats
- Western Illinois' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 137.5 points 20 of 26 times.
- The average over/under for Leathernecks contests last year was 145.4, 7.9 more points than this game's point total.
- Against the spread, the Leathernecks were 14-12-0 last year.
- Western Illinois was underdogs 14 times last season and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.
- The Leathernecks had a record of 4-10, a 28.6% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers last season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Leathernecks.
Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 137.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 137.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Valparaiso
|19
|65.5%
|68.9
|141.9
|73.6
|146
|139.5
|Western Illinois
|20
|76.9%
|73
|141.9
|72.4
|146
|147.1
Additional Western Illinois Insights & Trends
- The Leathernecks' 73 points per game last year were just 0.6 fewer points than the 73.6 the Beacons allowed to opponents.
- Western Illinois put together an 8-4 ATS record and a 13-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.6 points.
Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Valparaiso
|12-17-0
|4-2
|17-12-0
|Western Illinois
|14-12-0
|8-6
|13-13-0
Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Valparaiso
|Western Illinois
|8-7
|Home Record
|10-4
|2-12
|Away Record
|5-9
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|5-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.4
|67
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.1
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
