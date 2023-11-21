The Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) are favored by 2.5 points against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 137.5.

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Valparaiso -2.5 137.5

Leathernecks Betting Records & Stats

Western Illinois' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 137.5 points 20 of 26 times.

The average over/under for Leathernecks contests last year was 145.4, 7.9 more points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Leathernecks were 14-12-0 last year.

Western Illinois was underdogs 14 times last season and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.

The Leathernecks had a record of 4-10, a 28.6% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Leathernecks.

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 137.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 137.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Valparaiso 19 65.5% 68.9 141.9 73.6 146 139.5 Western Illinois 20 76.9% 73 141.9 72.4 146 147.1

Additional Western Illinois Insights & Trends

The Leathernecks' 73 points per game last year were just 0.6 fewer points than the 73.6 the Beacons allowed to opponents.

Western Illinois put together an 8-4 ATS record and a 13-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.6 points.

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Valparaiso 12-17-0 4-2 17-12-0 Western Illinois 14-12-0 8-6 13-13-0

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Valparaiso Western Illinois 8-7 Home Record 10-4 2-12 Away Record 5-9 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 67 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

