Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in White County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In White County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
White County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grayville High School at Edwards County High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Albion, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goreville High School at Norris City-Omaha-Enfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Norris City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.