Wednesday's contest between the Elon Phoenix (1-3) and Bradley Braves (1-2) squaring off at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 69-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Elon, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:30 PM ET on November 22.

The Braves' last outing on Thursday ended in a 67-62 loss to Loyola Chicago.

Bradley vs. Elon Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Bradley vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 69, Bradley 59

Bradley Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Braves had a -521 scoring differential last season, falling short by 16.3 points per game. They put up 57.0 points per game to rank 321st in college basketball and gave up 73.3 per contest to rank 342nd in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Bradley averaged 56.7 points per game in MVC play, and 57.0 overall.

The Braves put up more points at home (59.9 per game) than on the road (55.3) last season.

At home, Bradley gave up 70.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than it allowed away (75.8).

