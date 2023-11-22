How to Watch Bradley vs. UTEP on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Bradley Braves (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the UTEP Miners (5-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Miners have won five games in a row.
Bradley vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Bradley Stats Insights
- The Braves shot 46.1% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Miners allowed to opponents.
- Bradley had a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Miners ranked 183rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Braves finished 101st.
- Last year, the 70.7 points per game the Braves averaged were only 2.2 more points than the Miners gave up (68.5).
- Bradley went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bradley averaged 78.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.2 more points than it averaged in road games (66.2).
- In 2022-23, the Braves ceded 56.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 66.3.
- Bradley averaged 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7% points better than it averaged away from home (7.6 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).
Bradley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Utah State
|W 72-66
|Carver Arena
|11/14/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 86-63
|Carver Arena
|11/20/2023
|Tulane
|W 80-77
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|UTEP
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Carver Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
